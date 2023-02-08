On the sweetest day of the year, a day full of flowers, love and sweets, Valentine’s Day is the ultimate opportunity to try a different dessert or two.
This Creamy Raspberry Mocha Parfait, which combines the flavors of instant coffee, chocolate and raspberries, can be a perfect nightcap to almost any meal.
Creamy Raspberry Mocha Parfait
Servings: 4
2 tablespoons hot water
1 tablespoon instant coffee
1 packet chocolate pudding mix
2 cups milk
1 carton whipped topping
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons sugar
2 cups raspberries
Whipped cream, for topping
Chocolate powder, for dusting
In small bowl, mix hot water and instant coffee. Cool completely.
In medium bowl, mix milk and chocolate pudding mix until blended and thickened. Add cooled coffee; mix well. Add whipped topping; mix well. Chill.
In large bowl, add heavy cream, cream of tartar and vanilla extract. Beat mixture to form peaks. Gradually add sugar. Continue beating mixture until stiffer peaks form.
In four parfait glasses, layer chocolate pudding mix, whipped cream mix and raspberries. Top raspberries with additional chocolate pudding mix, dollop of whipped cream, another raspberry and dust with chocolate powder.
And it’s hard to resist a perfectly blended, rose-red, luscious Red Velvet Mug Cake.
It’s the perfect size, with just a handful of instructions, and it’s easily cooked before your eyes in the microwave. That’s right, the microwave.
This mug cake is a simple way to make something delicious and keep the portions small. Whether you have a small party, just you and your loved one or just simply want something easy and small, this quick treat is designed just for you.
Start by mixing all the dry ingredients into a large mug, including flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.
Then add milk, melted butter, vanilla and red food coloring. Use a spoon and stir the ingredients together until blended.
Mix powdered sugar and cream cheese, then drop the mixture into the cake batter and mix once more. Microwave the mug for up to 3 minutes until your cake is baked.
Red Velvet Mug Cake
Servings: 1
6 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
30 drops red food coloring
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 tablespoon cream cheese, softened
In 12-ounce mug, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.
Add milk, butter, vanilla and food coloring; mix until blended.
In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and cream cheese until smooth.
Drop cream cheese mixture into cake batter. Press into batter until covered.
Microwave up to 3 minutes until cake is done.
