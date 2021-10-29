California was swept by Mapletown twice during the regular season so Lady Trojans coach Rene Pascoe decided to try something different when the two Section 2-A girls volleyball foes squared off again on Thursday night.
Pascoe had her team take a more defensive posture in their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal match on the Lady Maples floor.
The end result was California's second ever trip to the district semifinals.
The seventh-seeded Lady Trojans dropped the first set to the second-seeded Lady Maples, 25-20, but their change in tactics eventually took effect as California won the final three sets, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-18 to advance.
"I switched up my lineup a little bit," Pascoe explained. "I went with a 5-1 instead of a 6-2 (two setters) because I knew with this team we needed to be better at defense. I do think it was switching the lineup that was really key. I went with speed."
California (12-6) will next take on No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday with the site to be determined. The Lady Centurions defeated OLSH, 3-1, on Thursday.
Tayla Pascoe, the coach's daughter, turned in another superb all-around performance for California with 18 kills, 60 digs and four aces. Alexis Sherman followed with 13 kills and Gianna O'Brien had eight kills.
"I think my two big hitters, Tayla and Alexis, they were putting the ball down tonight," Coach Pascoe said.
The Lady Trojans also got 35 assists from Gianna Grillo, 33 digs from Jordyn Cruse, 15 digs and an ace from Azzy Colditz and a pair of aces from McKenna Hewitt.
California has shown a knack for storming from behind in the postseason. The Lady Trojans trailed Eden Christian 1-0 and 2-1 in their first round match before taking the last two sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Last year California rallied from down 2-0 to defeat Western Beaver in the first round.
The loss was a tough pill to swallow for Mapletown (16-2) whose lone previous loss was to top-seeded Bishop Canevin but coach Christy Menear was gracious in defeat.
"California adjusted and they made way fewer errors than we did," Menear said. "They didn't let the ball hit the floor. The were extremely defensive, picking up every ball we put over the net."
Ella Menear, another coach's daughter, led the Lady Maples with 13 kills and 39 digs and Krista Wilson had 12 kills and 17 digs. Mapletown also got 29 digs from Riley Pekar, 20 assists and 25 digs from Macee Cree and six kills and 23 digs from Taylor Dusenberry.
Mapletown trailed 10-7 in the first set before riding a 10-1 run to a 17-11 lead. The Lady Maples stayed in control the rest of the way to go up 1-0.
Menear knew the match was far from over.
"I told them they hadn't accomplished anything yet by winning the first set, you still have a whole lot of volleyball to play," she said.
The tide began to turn the Lady Trojans' way in the second set. Mapletown won the first point put California chalked up the next three and never trailed again in earning a surprisingly easy 10-point win to even the match at 1-1.
"We started reading them," Coach Pascoe said. "The first game they really beat us up on the tips and rolls. They're a placement team. I told the girls where you see an opening that's where the ball's going so start moving that way."
It was only the second set Mapletown dropped all year to a section opponent. West Greene in their second meeting was the only other team to push the Lady Maples past three sets.
"They dominated everyone in our section," Tayla Pascoe said. "We have eight seniors on this team so that drive ... we didn't want this to be our last game, so we said we're not going out like this."
Tayla Pascoe could sense the Lady Trojans had seized the momentum heading into the third set.
"They looked really down and that was probably the best energy we had all season," she said.
Sherman agreed.
"Our energy was great today," she said. "That's something that's make or break for us. That really helps me."
The Lady Maples, riding two early kills by Wilson and two by Ella Menear plus an ace, tried to battle back in the third set and held an 11-8 advantage before California went on an eight-point tear ignited by three Tayla Pascoe kills to grab a 16-11 lead.
Mapletown whittled the gap to one at 19-18 but the strong serving of Rakiyah Porter keyed a five-point burst by the Lady Trojans and a kill by Sherman closed out a seven-point win for a 2-1 lead.
Porter was one of three sophomores, along with Raegan Cillen and Colditz, who came up big in the match for the Lady Trojans.
"I have three sophomores out there playing and it's remarkable for them to have that composure and play their game," Coach Pascoe said. "I thought all three of them played amazingly well tonight."
The Lady Trojans were down 9-8 in the fourth set when they erupted to a 9-1 run for a 17-10 lead. Tayla Pascoe had two kills and a deep ace in the burst, Sherman also had two kills and Brook Bella added a kill.
California kept Mapletown at back the rest of the way and a tip kill by Tayla Pascoe finished the match.
Menear used both of her timeouts in each of the final three sets but couldn't steer her squad back on track.
"I just kept trying to build their energy and encourage them," she said. "But California turned it on."
Menear had the difficult task of addressing her players after the sudden and unexpected end to their season.
"I just told them California played the game of their life," she said. "They played the best game that they've played all season long, and that's what you should be doing. All teams should be plateauing right know and they did it. They didn't let the ball hit the floor and they got to 25 first."
The loss still couldn't tarnish what was the Lady Maples greatest volleyball season in program history which included their first section championship and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
"We came into this season knowing we were going to be competitive but as games went by and we were winning and winning and winning ... it was exciting," Coach Pascoe said. "We're going to miss our seniors (Cree, Dusenberry and McKenzie Reda) leaving but I have my hopes and expectations that this success will carry over into net year. But it'll depend on what kind of work they want to put in in the offseason."
California will be making its second trip to the district semifinals.
"It's awesome," Tayla Pascoe said. "When I was in eighth grade was the last time we were did it. To be in the final four of the WPIAL coming in as the seven seed, it's amazing."
"I'm very proud of these girls," Coach Pascoe said. "I can't say enough about them tonight."
