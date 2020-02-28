The Town and Country Garden Club relays tips for early garden planning

Whether you’re an experienced gardener or someone just getting into the hobby, now is the time to start planning ahead.
Stringtown native and avid gardener Ralph Nicholson says it’s important to plan ahead, select a site that gets a good amount of sunlight and fertilize now and again. After tilling the plot, you might want to aerate the ground by mixing the soil with sand, and make sure you don’t overcrowd your plants.
Nicholson recently gave a presentation at the monthly meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club of Rices Landing where he showed members how to start vegetable plants from cuttings. He demonstrated how to take a slice of tomato or green or hot pepper with seeds, put them in a pot full of soil and cover them over. If watered sufficiently, the seeds will grow into plants that can be transplanted into a garden plot after the last danger of frost is over, usually in late May.
“Knowing when to plant what is important,” he said. For guidance on optimal planting times, he suggests checking out the Farmer’s Almanac.
For root crops like carrots, radishes and beets, cut off the tops, immerse them in water and watch them grow hair-like roots and green stalks. Although the plants can later be transplanted into your garden, Nicholson prefers to plant his in large containers. To help drain out excess water, he drills half-inch holes into the bottom and sides of the containers.
“Right now, I have garlic 6 inches tall growing in Styrofoam cups,” he said. “Recently I cut the tops off to season some meat I was cooking. They’ll grow back, and I expect to transplant them into another pot in a week or two.”
Usually he plants seed garlic in his garden in the fall and covers it over with mulch. In the spring, it comes back out of the ground and is ready to harvest by the 4th of July.
Other gardening tips provided by the House and Garden Club include making paper starter seed pots from newspaper. Cut the pages into single sheets, then cut in half long ways. Roll the paper around a container like a wine bottle, soup can or glass. Have at least 1 inch or more of paper extend over the bottom of the container, and fold the bottom in. Slip the paper off the container and fold the top down inwards. If it’s too tall, cut some of top off before folding in.
Place the pots in a tray that will not leak. Fill them with good potting or starter soil. Do not use garden soil, as it’s too compact for starting seeds. Moisten the soil until it’s crumbly. Place one or two seeds in each pot. Plant them only twice as deep as the widest part of the seed. Cover the seeds with soil, and water them from the bottom. Do not let pots stand in water.
Give the pots enough light (8 - 16 hours of sunlight) or use a grow light. Keep the light at least 2 inches from top of plant. As the seeds grow, plant them in the garden after the last frost. Put both the seedlings and paper pot in the ground, but be sure to cover the paper pot completely with soil. The paper will eventually biodegrade.
This year, the National Garden Club received a generous donation of seed packets from the W. Atlee Burpee Co., which introduces the idea of a “Burpee Garden,” by using Pennsylvania as a “test” state. This test program will provide information that will help establish the best practices for a future, broader program using Burpee seeds.
Southwest Pennsylvania District Director Kay Bair received and distributed 4,000 Burpee seed packets since Feb. 1. The recipients of these seeds will take photos of their results to be mailed to the NGC, Inc. Sponsorship Committee in August. Supplies of seeds are still available to those with an interest in planting and caring for them and photographing the results. Those interested in participating in the program can contact Bair at 724-966 5856.
The Town and Country Garden Club of Rices Landing was organized in October 1951 and became federated in 1952. Members normally meet monthly at the Hewitt Presbyterian Church in Rices Landing at 6 pm. Current membership is at 19, and dues are $25 per year. Members are treated to a snack or dessert before each meeting.
Speakers are featured at each meeting with topics ranging from starting seeds and growing orchids to solar power, antique gardening, coyotes, bees, ticks, carnivorous plants and more.
In April, the club will hold a workshop for members at the Hewitt Presbyterian Church to prepare for its flower show, which will be held June 25 at the American Legion in Carmichaels. The flower show is free and open to the public.
For more information about the Town and Country Garden Club of Rices Landing, contact Kay Bair at 724-966 5856.
