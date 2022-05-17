One team was making its 13th straight appearance in the WPIAL baseball playoffs. The other had not won a playoff game in 13 seasons.
But it was the playoff-history rich team from California that took the beating from the bare history Burgettstown 14-4 in a six-inning first-round game in the WPIAL Class AA Tuesday at Ross Memorial Park.
Burgettstown, the sixth seed in this tournament, advances to the quarterfinals against either No. 3 Shenango or No. 14 Fort Cherry. The Blue Devils, who raised their record to 13-3, came into the game winning two of the last four games.
California saw it’s nine-game winning streak and season come to an end with a 10-7 record. The Trojans, the 11th seed in the tournament, had won three WPIAL titles and been to the finals in four of the last seven seasons.
Burgettstown came out swinging, often times at the first pitch, and scored one run in the first, four in the second and seven in the fourth, when the Blue Devils batted around in the order.
“We’ve been aggressive all year,” said Burgettstown head coach Doug Tunno. “We’ve scored a lot of runs a few times this year. Not every game but a lot. We’ve had a lot of tight games.”
Burgettstown has reached double figures in scoring nine time this season, including this games.
Every player in the Blue Devils’ lineup drove in at least one run save for designated hitter Maddox Gratchen and he had two doubles and scored twice. Second baseman Nate Klodowski, first baseman Andrew Bredel, pitcher Brodie Kuzior, and third baseman Sam Ellich joined Gratchen with two hits.
Elich drove in three runs, including the final two that ended the game with the Mercy Rule. A.J. Kuzior and his brother, Brody, also drove in two runs.
The Blue Devils had three errors or the game would have ended prematurely because of the Mercy Rule. The first three runs California scored were unearned.
“We never saw them play before today,” said California head coach Lou Pasquale. “We talked to a couple teams they played and we were told that they jump on first pitch fastballs. So we tried to go offspeed first pitch, couldn’t locate and fell behind in the count.
“We didn’t hit very well. Just four runs. You’ve got to give Burgettstown credit.”
Tunno said while Brodie Kuzior is a solid arm, he is the No. 2 man in the rotation. Nathan Klodowski is the Blue Devils’ starter for Thursday’s quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.