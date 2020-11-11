For over forty years, Albert Gallatin Amedisys Hospice has been giving service and comfort to Southwestern Pennsylvania residents undergoing an end-of-life experience. Staff and administrators, however, are incredibly proud of their service to veterans.
Through its participation in the We Honor Veterans Program, the agency has been dedicated to addressing veterans’ holistic needs during their hospice journey.
“We enrolled in the WHV Program because it gives us the requirements we follow to make sure all aspects of a veteran’s emotional, physical and spiritual needs are being addressed,” said Maryann Chury, senior hospice liaison. “We’re at level four in the program, the highest level available.”
Working out of an office in the Uniontown Mall, the agency has a team of hospice specialists composed of a physician, nurse, social worker, chaplain, bereavement counselor and hospice aides and volunteers.
“Over the years, we’ve cared for more than 500 veterans, and that’s just out of our Uniontown office,” Chury said.
Whether the veteran is living in their own home, in a nursing home, personal care home or hospital, they receive a personalized care plan based on their goals, needs and desires. Staff can visit the home and explain what the agency does. To be eligible for services, the veteran has to be evaluated by a nurse and have a life-limiting diagnosis for issues like leukemia, COPD, cancer, congestive heart failure and more.
Staff will check for veterans’ benefits, provide counseling, and help manage the veteran’s last days. Volunteers will often go into a veteran’s home, salute them, present them with an American flag, listen to their stories about their military experiences and thank them for their service.
Other volunteers make red, white and blue quilts and scarves, which they give the veterans throughout the year along with a WHV certificate that lists their name and rank and thanks them for their service.
“Often, the veteran will have a lot of hurt inside and reach a certain point in time where they have to let it out before they pass,” Chury said. “Sometimes they don’t want to open up to family or friends, and we make sure our social worker, vet volunteers and chaplain help get them through these feelings.”
Medicare and Medicaid cover the entire cost of the hospice service, designed to address the point where the patient’s life goal is comfort rather than cure. This includes getting veteran burial allowances and funeral arrangements when the time comes and bereavement support and grief counseling for relatives for up to 13 months.
Albert Gallatin Amedisys Hospice is also active in community veterans’ affairs. The agency participates in the Fayette County Veterans’ Day parade and supports the George C. Marshall Amvets Post #103 honor guard.
Each year, the agency organizes a Veterans Day program. The program will be virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic and include thank you speeches by area politicians, a flag folding ceremony and singing.
“It’s a beautiful program that can be seen by veterans on November 11 by DVD that will be streamed into nursing homes,” Chury said. “Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home is also allowing us to come in and honor its veterans on November 11, and we will follow all CDC guidelines including wearing masks and safe distancing.”
In addition to veterans, Medicare and Medicaid recipients are also eligible for hospice care with 100 percent coverage. Chury said over the years, her agency has provided assistance and comfort to hospice patients as young as 26 and as old as 106.
“We encourage people to know there’s help out there and that they have a right to live as comfortably as possible at the final stage of life,” Chury said. “Please reach out to us by phoning 724-439-4440, and we’ll let you know how we might be able to help.”
Additional information is available on their website at amedisys.com.
