What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Seton Hill University for a B.S./M.S. in Physician Assistant Studies. I am also running for the women’s cross country and track teams at Seton Hill.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? I loved AP Calculus with Mrs. Vaccaro and AP Psychology with Mr. Grimm.
What will you miss most about high school? All of the amazing people and teammates who have helped and supported me.
Most memorable sports moment? It was such an incredible experience the first time I competed at WPIALs.
Favorite food? Lasagna.
Favorite book? Lord of the Flies.
All-time favorite movie? Remember the Titans.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Harry Styles.
Athlete you admire most? Steve Prefontaine.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Coach Joe Everhart.
In 10 years, I will be …? working in South Carolina as a Dermatologist Physician Assistant.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? pass laws to make healthcare and medicine affordable for all.
