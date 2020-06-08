What are your post-graduation plans? I will be attending Seton Hill University and majoring in Health Science/Pre-Allied Health. I will also be running cross country and track for the Griffins.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite high school subject is Spanish and my favorite teacher is Mr. Girod.
What will you miss most about high school? My teammates and coaches.
Most memorable sports moment? Making WPIALs with our 4x800 relay team in track and making states in cross country.
Favorite food? Pasta.
Favorite book? Born to Run.
All-time favorite movie? Prefontaine.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? I have too many favorites to list.
Athlete you admire most? Jake Guentzel from the Penguins.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents, coaches and teammates.
In 10 years, I will be …? a health care professional.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? make college more affordable.
