What are your post-graduation plans? I want to go to college, play basketball and get a degree.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Chemistry and Ms. Denney
What will you miss most about high school? Basketball
Most memorable sports moment? Scoring my 1,000th-career point.
Favorite food? Crab legs
Most recent book read? Diary of a Wimpy Kid
All-time favorite movie? Scarface
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Drake
Athlete you admire most? Kobe Bryant
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad
In 10 years, I will be …? working a job in a successful field.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? make school three days a week.
