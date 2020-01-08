What are your post-graduation plans? I plan on going to college.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite subject is anatomy and my favorite teacher is Mrs. Kriebel.
What will you miss most about high school? Walking across the street to go to school so I can sleep in.
Most memorable sports moment? Scoring my 1,000th-career point against McKeesport.
Favorite food? Grilled cheese
Most recent book read? To Kill a Mockingbird
All-time favorite movie? 50 First Dates
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Beyonce
Athlete you admire most? Jimmy Butler
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents
In 10 years, I will be …? starting my career.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? make sure you don’t have to wake up so early for school.
