United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland office announced new grants totaling $142,000 which are being allocated to various agencies across Westmoreland, Fayette and southern Armstrong counties.
The grants were awarded to Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Fayette, Inc. for its home supportive services; Laurel Area Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers for its support of seniors’ quality of life; and Blackburn Center for its work protecting older adults from abuse.
An estimated 50,000 people will be served as a result of all of this year’s grants, totaling $1,047,000, which are being distributed through United Way’s Impact Fund.
“With these new funds, we can continue helping older adults live healthy, safe and with dignity in their own homes, and promote greater independence and community participation for people with disabilities,” said Alyssa Cholodofsky, Westmoreland region director at United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
United for People with Disabilities grantees are ACHIEVA for its preschool readiness program and the Center for Hearing and Deaf Services for sign language and interpretation, along with outreach activities for youth and families.
Additionally, nearly a dozen United for Children grants supporting youth education programs were approved for the second year of their three-year cycle ending in 2022. And 15 United for Families grants, which center around preventing hunger and homelessness for financially struggling families, were approved for the final year of their three-year cycle ending in 2021.
“While we’re allocating new grants toward our United for Seniors and United for People with Disabilities areas, we remain committed to serving vulnerable people across all of our core focuses,” added Cholodofsky. “After an extremely careful and thorough review of our grant applications, we’ve chosen agencies that will allow United Way to have a greater impact across southwestern Pennsylvania over the coming years.”
The three-year grants, which began July 1 and last through June 30, 2023, focus on providing critical services and resources to senior citizens and people with disabilities.
A volunteer team of community leaders reviewed and vetted all the grant applications through a rigorous process, with the most innovative and collaborative programs selected for funding:
United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania serves Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties.
