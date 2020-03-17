Dear valued partner,
The world is grappling with an issue of enormous scale and human impact. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected.
With recent updates about the spread of the novel virus COVID-19, local health authorities are asking community organizations to put protections in place wherever possible. We appreciate your understanding that, as a customer, your Herald-Standard experience might look different as we navigate through this time together.
Your health and safety, as well as our employees, is always our top priority. Being mindful of the challenges that our community is currently facing, the Herald-Standard is dedicated to serving and being a resource to you. We will continue to assist your business in whatever capacity we can —as always, we have the local community’s best interest at heart; however, our sales representatives will not be attending external meetings at this time.
We understand that these are unsettling times, but wanted you to know that the Herald-Standard team is here for you, your families and your businesses. Our reps are more than willing to talk to you via email, phone or video conferencing to help with any concerns you may have with your business and COVID-19 at this time.
In the meantime, as a public service to our readers, we have taken down the paywall on all our coronavirus-related coverage. As your local news source, this is part of our mission to bring you the most accurate, up-to-date information for public safety.
You can continue to depend on the Herlad-Standard for honest, trusted news and information.
Our staff is here to help. Please call our staff, at any time, at 724-439-7500.
We are privileged to serve you and your community and look forward to seeing you soon. Thank you for your support during this time.
Sincerely,
Sharon Wallach
Advertising Director, Herald-Standard
“In all the chaos and hurry, do not forget to notice the beauty and miracle of this world. Slow down. Notice. Observe. Be aware. Allow presence and awe to come back into your life.” ~Brendon Burchard
