A Sept. 12 spaghetti dinner fundraiser for a 10-year-old Hiller girl who is battling a rare form of brain cancer has been moved to the Brownsville Sons & Daughters of Italy.
A strong outpouring of community support for Olivia “Livi” Sealy necessitated the move.
Sealy, the daughter of Shannon and Ron Sealy, was diagnosed in May with Pilocytic Astrocytoma Grade 1, a slow growing brain tumor. In her case, the tumor is inoperable because it is located deep within her thalamus, the main central nervous system.
Sealy is currently on her second round of chemotherapy, which will likely be ongoing for a year or more.
Community members rallied around the family, forming Team Livi to help raise funds for the family and her ongoing medical treatments.
“It quickly became evident that the Sons’ crew is the only local group that can serve this many dinners and do it efficiently. We are truly blessed to have two top-notch venues donated for free to help us make Livi’s day truly special,” said Annette Buffer, who chairs the Team Livi committee.
More than 1,200 tickets have been sold for the spaghetti dinner, initially slated to be held at St. Mary’s Hall in Brownsville. While the hall cannot accommodate the crowd, Sealy will have a different wish granted there on the day of the dinner, when she watches private performances by the band The Classics and her former dance troupe from DeeDee’s Studio of Dance.
Because she has a compromised immune system, Sealy will watch the performances from a mezzanine window at the hall.
The dual events will be live-streamed on Team Livi’s Facebook page, creating a keepsake for the Sealy family, organizers said. The spaghetti dinner and Livi’s private party will follow the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines, including a mask requirement.
Changing the dinner to the SOI will allow for increased parking availability so that those who have purchased tickets can come inside and pick up their dinners, organizers said. Runners will also be available for ticket holders who prefer curbside pickup, as there is no dine-in service.
Dinners will be served from noon to 6 p.m. at the SOI, 16 Race St., Brownsville.
Those who stop in to pick up their dinners will be able to take a chance on 70 different raffle baskets donated by area residents. The baskets will be set up on the lodge’s main floor. Chances will also be sold on a three-minute shopping spree at Riverside Family Market and a large-screen TV, and there will be a 50/50 drawing.
Baked goods will also be sold.
“The Brownsville area’s outpouring of support has been phenomenal. Donations are pouring in every day,” Buffer said. “We’ll permit walk-ins without dinner tickets if they’re interested in buying chances on raffle items, but their hands will be stamped to avoid any confusion.”
