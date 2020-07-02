Following is an update of the Pittsburgh Pirates 2020 baseball season as played on PlayStation Franchise Mode under the guidance of Brian Lohr for the Herald-Standard ...
The Colorado Rockies scored four runs off Kyle Crick in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-2 victory.
Crick (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits in 1.1 innings of work.
Carlos Estevez (5-3) benefited with the late runs for the win after pitching a hitless eighth inning with a strikeout. Jairo Diaz tossed a hitless ninth inning with a strikeout to preserve the win.
Charlie Blackmon and Sam Hilliard both had two RBI for the Rockies. Josh Fuentes and Trevor Story drove in one run apiece.
Kyle Freeland (6-5) went 5.1 innings for the win, allowing five runs on eight hits. Pazos earned his 15th save.
Joe Musgrove started and allowed two runs on four hits in six innings with five strikeouts.
Bryan Reynolds accounted for the Pirates’ runs with a pair of solo home runs.
Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 8 — The Pirates closed the deficit with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and another run in the seventh, but James Pazos preserved the win with a hitless ninth inning.
David Dahl led the Rockies with a double, two singles and five RBI. Trevor Story had three hits and drove in four runs.
Mitch Keller’s first start since he was recalled by the Pirates was not a good one after he allowed seven runs on 10 hits in three innings to fall to 2-8. He struck out two and walked two.
Derek Holland allowed three runs on four hits with three walks.
Bryan Reynolds had another solid game for Pittsburgh with a home run, double and four RBI. Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings both drove in two runs. Newman and Kevin Kramer both finished with three hits.
Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 4 — Trevor Williams was unable to pitch out of the fourth inning Monday night in the Colorado Rockies’ 9-4 victory over Pittsburgh.
Williams slid to 3-11, lasting only 3.2 innings. The right-hander allowed five runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Nolan Arenado paced Colorado with two doubles, two singles and three RBI. David Dahl hit a solo home run, added two singles and had two RBI. Daniel Murphy doubled, had two singles and drove in two runs. Raimel Tapia belted a solo home run.
Antonio Senzatela (8-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings with three strikeouts and no walks for the win.
Colin Moran led Pittsburgh with two solo home runs, a single and two RBI. Jarrod Dyson and Jose Osuna both had doubles, and Dyson and Kevin Newman drove in a run.
