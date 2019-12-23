W.Va restaurant partners with local Toys for Tots program

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grill in Morgantown has sponsored a Tips For Tots fund raiser for the last 5 years. During this event several individuals from Waynesburg have actively participated in this fundraiser since it began five years ago.
All the tips earned during the event went toward purchasing toys for the Toys for Tots programs of Monongalia and Marion counties in West Virginia.
This year, Greene County was added to the list.
The Turtle teamed up with Buzz Walters and donated a box truck load of the toys back to Greene County’s Toys for Tots program.
