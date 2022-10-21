Warren
Burnworth
formally of Uniontown
Warren “Bennie” Burnworth, 68, of Jamestown, N.Y. passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Bennie was born and raised in Uniontown, the eldest of nine siblings. He was given the nickname “Bennie” after “Bennie and the Jets”.
Bennie was preceded in death by his father, Warren B Burnworth; mother, Dorothy Burnworth; his sister, Nancy Burnworth; and his stepson Matthew Guynn.
He is survived by his wife, Laura J Burnworth of 36 years; his stepson Todd Guynn of Jamestown; his stepdaughter, Bobbi Leigh Gamble (Thompson) of Jamestown; two brothers, Jeff Burnworth and Rodger Burnworth, both of Uniontown; and four sisters, Terry Thomas of Damascus, Md., Sheila Burnworth of Uniontown, Linda Drystaff of N.H., and Joyce Williams of Bethesda, Md.; along with a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bennie married the love of his life, Laura, 36 years ago. They had a lifelong love, friendship and unbreakable bond. Bennie came to know and love Jehovah while going through a difficult time in his early adult years. He remained faithful until passing. It was important for him to not only live and serve Jehovah, but to also spread the word and love of Jehovah. Bennie wanted everyone to know how glorious Jehovah is and have the hope that he shared in. Bennie also enjoyed playing basketball and was a tremendous player and he was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.
Bennie had been employed by UCIP of Meadville, serving individuals with special needs. In the late 1980s he and his wife took in a client and became one of the first families in the state of Pennsylvania to do family living care for individuals with special needs.
Throughout Bennie’s life he was known for his love of God, his sense of humor, and loyal friendship. He was a great man and provider for his family. He loved his in-laws, siblings, stepchildren and grandchildren. He is loved by all who knew him and will be missed beyond measure.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all that sent love, prayers, made phone calls and stopped to see him in his last days. Thank you to Hospice of Jamestown for all of their services and care they provided during this difficult time, his stepdaughter, Bobbi Leigh, who selflessly moved in to help take care of Bennie with no expectation’s except to make his last days as easy and peaceful as possible. Laura, Bennie’s wife, remained by his side until his final hour.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, in The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 181 Martin Road, Jamestown, NY 14701.
A gathering for friends and family will follow the Memorial Service at Bradmar Village Community Room, 23 Bradmar Circle, Jamestown, NY 14701.
Those unable to attend in person may attend by Zoom using the following information:
Bennie’s Memorial
ZOOM ID- 889 3955 8100
CODE- 06071954
