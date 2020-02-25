What are your post-graduation plans? To attend a four-year university and obtain a degree in pre-medicine.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Chemistry and Mrs. Rebecca Wilson
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing my underclassmen friends everyday and playing sports
Most memorable sports moment? Qualifying and running at WPIALs in the 4 x 1.
Favorite food? Fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken
Most recent book read? Firstlife by Gena Showalter
All-time favorite movie? Guardians of the Galaxy
All-time favorite song or singer/group? My favorite group is AJR
Athlete you admire most? Eliud Kipchoge
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My mom, she always pushes me to try my hardest.
In 10 years, I will be …? Hopefully graduating med school at LECOM and starting out as an osteopathic doctor.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? reform school financing so everyone is getting an equal education.
