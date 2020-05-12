What are your post-graduation plans? Attend college to major in business with a focus on digital media.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Psychology, Mrs. Kuhns.
What will you miss most about high school? Competing in high school sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Scoring the winning basket in section play against Charleroi.
Favorite food? Chocolate covered strawberries.
Favorite book? The Running Dream.
All-time favorite movie? Aladdin.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Intentions, by Justin Bieber.
Athlete you admire most? Allyson Felix.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My Dad.
In 10 years, I will be …? owner of my own rental management company.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? try to come up with a plan to help the homeless situation in our country.
