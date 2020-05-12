What are your post-graduation plans? Attend Pittsburgh Technical College to pursue a degree in Cyber Security and Forensics.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Favorite subject is World Cultures & favorite teacher is Mr. Kelly.
What will you miss most about high school? I’ll miss hanging out with my friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Our 5-4 win over McGuffey in baseball, it was a very intense game!
Favorite food? Pizza.
Favorite book? The Great Gatsby.
All-time favorite movie? Remember the Titans.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Imagine Dragons.
Athlete you admire most? Derek Jeter.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My parents because they always encourage me to do my best!
In 10 years, I will be …? working a full-time job in the Cyber Security field.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? make school loans more affordable for the middle class!
