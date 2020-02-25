What are your post-graduation plans? Attend a four-year college/university to major in environmental engineering
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Physics, Mrs. Layton
What will you miss most about high school? My friends
Most memorable sports moment? Scoring my 1,000th point
Favorite food? Philly cheese steak
Most recent book read? Maze Runner
All-time favorite movie? Coach Carter
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Frank Sinatra
Athlete you admire most? Jayson Tatum
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad
In 10 years, I will be …? an environmental engineer.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would … ? make everything free to purchase for one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.