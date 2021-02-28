Waynesburg Central came close to its goal of winning 12 titles but settled for crowning nine champions at the WPIAL Class AAA Wrestling Championships at Canon-McMillan on Saturday.
Ky Szewczyk, Joseph Simon, Mac Church, Zander Phaturos, Colton Stoneking, Cole Homet, Wyatt Henson, Rocco Welsh and Luca Augustine were all victorious, while the Raiders’ Nate Stephenson, Eli Makel and Ryan Howard each fell in the final.
Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman claimed the 215 title with a 7-0 decision over Armstrong’s Logan Harman.
The top three in each weight class qualify for West Super Region at Altoona on March 6.
Connellsville’s Chad Ozias and Jared Keslar each placed third to advance.
For Waynesburg in the finals, Szewczyk decisioned North Hills’ Giavonie Schipani, 7-1 at 106. Simon followed with a 5-1 win over Seneca Valley’s Connor Smith at 113, and Church rolled to a 9-1 major decision over West Allegheny’s Nick Jones at 120. Phaturos edged North Allegheny’s Nicholas Gorman, 3-2, at 126.
Stoneking pinned Penn-Trafford’s Ryan Auel in 3:03 at 132, Homet won a 12-0 major decision over North Allegheny’s Bradley Stipetich at 138 and Henson won by an 18-3 technical fall over Armstrong’s Michael Kinzey in 3:48 at 145. Welsh followed with a pin of Penn-Trafford’s Lucas Paszek in 40 seconds at 152.
Stephenson fell just short in the 160 final, dropping a 3-2 decision to North Allegheny’s Collin McCorkle. Augustine got Waynesburg its ninth first-place medal with a 16-1 technical fall over Seneca Valley’s Manuel Santos in 3:25 at 172. Makel lost a 4-2 decision to Kiski Area’s Brayden Roscosky at 189, and Howard was pinned by Butler’s Jacob Pomykata in 3:11 at 285.
The Raiders accumulated 120 team points, far ahead of second-place Hempfield (85.5). The Falcons placed 10th out of the 24 teams with 35.5 points. Belle Vernon was 13th with 26 points.
Keslar lost a 7-6 decision to Welsh in the 152 semifinals but came back to win a 6-2 decision over Franklin Regional’s Garrett Thompson to place third. Ozias claimed third place at 120 with an 8-4 decision over Hempfield’s Ethan Lebin.
Connellsville’s Jacob Layton and Mason Prinkey fell one win short of advancing. Layton settled for fourth after losing to Andrew Binni, 11-1, in the 106 third-place match, as did Prinkey who was pinned by North Allegheny’s Nicholas Gorman in 48 seconds at 126.
Stoneking and Prinkey both suffered undisclosed injuries at the event. No further details were available.
