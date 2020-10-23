The Waynesburg VFW Post 4793 and Auxiliary is inviting all Greene County students to participate in the annual Veteran’s Day poster contest.
Groups will be divided into the following groups:
n Pre-kindergarten through second grade;
n Third grade through fifth grade;
n Sixth grade through ninth grade; and
n Tenth grade through 12th grade.
Posters are asked to feature the patriotic theme of “Honoring Veterans.”
All posters must be no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches. Students will choose their materials to make the posters, such as paint, markers, crayons or cut-and-glue.
Entries must include the student’s name, school or group name, grade and phone number on the back of the poster.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place from each group.
Winning posters will be displayed to the public.
Posters must be turned in at the Waynesburg VFW, located at 445 East Lincoln St. in Waynesburg, by Saturday, October 31.
For more information, call Verona at 304-279-2035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.