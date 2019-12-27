Explosion
An explosion was reported on Dec. 19 in the 900 block of Ceylon Road in Carmichaels. According to the state’s Emergency Management Agency, “the cause was determined to be a failure of a valve in the pipeline leading from the well pad at Burchianti Well Pad Site 11A operated by Diversified Gas and Oil.” The agency shut down the well pad and and the valve was replaced. According to the agency’s daily report for Dec. 20, there were no reported injuries.
$125K winning lotto ticket
The Waynesburg GetGo sold a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Tuesday, Dec. 10 drawing, worth $125,000, less withholding for tax purposes. The ticket matches these numbers drawn: 4-5-7-8-9. Cash prizes expire one year from the drawing date and the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office. The GetGo store, 269 E. Roy Furman Highway, earns a $500 bonus for selling it.
Homicide by vehicle charges
A Morgantown man is facing felony charges in a fatal crash after he allegedly hit a Brave woman’s vehicle head-on in Greene County and fled the scene April 16. Kaleb Demont Walters, 25, of Morgantown allegedly offered money to a woman at a nearby RV campground to take him from the scene. The woman declined. The victim, Faye Whipkey, 78, of Brave died five days later at the hospital.
Assault by vehicle charges
Police said a Greene County man who drove into a West Bethlehem home in October had cocaine in his system and a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .121% during the accident. According to charging documents, David Jonathan Housel Jr., 44, of Cumberland Township crashed into the Jefferson Ave. home shortly after 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, leaving the homeowner seriously injured. Police said the homeowner was flown to UPMC-Presbyterian hospital for treatment of two broken ribs, a fractured vertebra and other medical issues. Housel faces charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, several DUI charges and summary traffic offenses. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for today at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.