West Greene Junior-Senior High School Homecoming Court

Submitted photo

West Greene Homecoming will be held prior to the 7 p.m. West Greene Pioneers vs. California Trojans football game Friday at Kennedy Field. West Greene Homecoming court attendants are, from left, seniors Alexandria “Ally” Campbell, Taylor Karvan, Madeline McClure; junior Kaylee Pattison; sophomore Madyson DeBolt, and freshman Kendra Tharp.

 Submitted

