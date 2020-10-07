What are your post-graduation plans? Trade school. I'm planning on being an electrician.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? History; Mr. Barnes.
What will you miss most about high school? Being able to see all my friends and play sports.
Most memorable sports moment? Placing in sections for wrestling my sophomore year.
Favorite food? Steak and mashed potatoes.
Favorite book? The Daybreakers, by Louis L'Amour.
All-time favorite movie? Full Metal Jacket.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? I love all types of music but my all-time favorite is Michael Jackson.
Athlete you admire most? Stefon Diggs.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My pap Denny Rutan. He taught me how to be a great athlete and to always "believe" in myself.
In 10 years, I will be …? An electrician, married, a house, and an outdoors company (hunting).
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? I would meet all the worlds leaders.
