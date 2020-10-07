What are your post-graduation plans? California University of Pa., major undecided.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Mr. Jones.
What will you miss most about high school? My friends, coaches, & teachers.
Most memorable sports moment? Defeating Quigley in the semifinal game to advance to the WPIAL basketball championship game.
Favorite food? Shrimp Alfredo.
Favorite book? Unbroken.
All-time favorite movie? Unbroken.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).
Athlete you admire most? Serena Williams.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My Dad (Ben Brudnock).
In 10 years, I will be …? Married with a happy family.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? make an executive order to allow students to attend school in person immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.