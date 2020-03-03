What are your post-graduation plans? My post-graduation plans are not set in stone since I’m stuck between Biology or going into Forensic Science to then go to Med school to become a pathologist. I am going to Edinboro University and I am going to play softball there.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? My favorite subject would have to be Biology, and I can’t pick a favorite teacher because to be completely honest I don’t have a favorite, they all have made an impact on my life.
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss the teachers and the memories I made here. I have spent 7 years in this building and if feels like I spent a lifetime here. So many amazing memories were made within these walls, on buses, and on softball fields around the state. It’s going to be hard to leave but I’m ready to close this chapter of my life.
Most memorable sports moment? My most memorable sports moment will have to be my freshman year WPIAL win. It was my first WPIAL win and it was amazing to see the joy, the happiness and the proud look on everyone’s face, but the face I remember most is my sister’s. That face is what makes the memory the most memorable. It was also great that a few weeks later we would make school history by winning the first state championship.
Favorite food? By far raspberry cheesecake.
Favorite book? To Kill a Mockingbird.
All-time favorite movie? The Sixth Sense.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? I don’t have a favorite song but my favorite band is definitely Theee Days Grace.
Athlete you admire most? Montana Fouts and Ben Jackson. I knew of Montana Fouts since I was young and actually hit off her when I was 12. She was amazing and had a hold of her pitches at a young age. I would choose Ben Jackson because he is humble and has a great work ethic. He is just a genuinely good person.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My dad. He always catches me and motivates me to practice when I really don’t want to. I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today without my dad. He is an amazing father and I am so happy to have him in my life.
In 10 years, I will be …? I will hopefully finally have decided what I want to pursue in life and be happy and living a simple life.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? delete my Twitter.
