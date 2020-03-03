What are your post-graduation plans? Proceed into secondary education.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? History, Mr. Simms.
What will you miss most about high school? Walking through the hallways with friends.
Most memorable sports moment? Playing travel baseball.
Favorite food? Pepperoni pizza.
Favorite book? The Hobbit.
All-time favorite movie? Star Wars.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? The song Centuries.
Athlete you admire most? Roberto Clemente.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Brian Blake, my little league coach.
In 10 years, I will be …? Working in the field of aquaponics.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? pay off the United States debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.