This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kelly Clarkson and Portugal. The Man, the return of the TV shows “And Just Like That” and “The Bear,” and Robert Downey Jr. combining classic cars and fighting climate change in his new Max docuseries “Downey’s Dream Cars.” In “The Perfect Find,” Gabrielle Union stars as a 40-year-old fashion editor who hits it off with a young man only to find out that he’s the son of her new boss, while the Criterion Channel delves into the evolution of the movie cliché of the gay best friend.

