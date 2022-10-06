Music-Apple Music-Milestone

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple event on the campus of Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022. Apple Music is about to reach a huge numerical milestone — offering an eye-popping 100 million songs available on the streaming service.

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is about to reach a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service. The music giant tells The Associated Press that internal data indicates Apple Music will reach the heady mark on Monday. Every day, 20,000 singers and songwriters release music on the service. Apple Music says the milestone cements it as the world’s largest catalog of music. While the actual song that crosses the 100 million threshold won’t be known, there’s a good chance it will not originate from the U.S. or even be in English as the services sees more and more music arrive from all over the world.

