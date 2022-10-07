WASHINGTON – Under Russia's czars, military officers had the right to inflict summary punishment on unsatisfactory soldiers by punching them in their faces. When, in spring 1917, disorder spread, the lynchings of police and other representatives of order were sometimes accomplished by tying their legs to vehicles and dragging them through the streets. A pastor in Petrograd – soon, Leningrad – said "thirty or forty policemen were pushed through a hole in the ice [of the Neva River] without as much as a stunning tap on the head – drowned like rats." Others were "lifted on bayonets": impaled by perhaps half a dozen and lifted off the ground. When some undesirables, thrown from upper windows, hit the ground, a bystander remembered, "I heard their bones breaking."

