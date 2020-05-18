What are your post-graduation plans? I plan to attend Westminster College to further my academic and baseball career. Then I plan to attend dental school.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Math and Mrs. Auther.
What will you miss most about high school? High school baseball.
Most memorable sports moment? Our first-round playoff game in 2019.
Favorite food? Chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.
Favorite book? Moneyball, by Michael Lewis.
All-time favorite movie? The Benchwarmers.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Post Malone.
Athlete you admire most? Dansby Swanson.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Coach Spisak.
In 10 years, I will be …? a pediatric dentist.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would ...? make certain that everyone has equal and fair treatment in our society.
