What are your post-graduation plans? Attend college at Seton Hill University where I will be majoring in the Accelerated Physician Assistant Program. I also will be playing volleyball as a Griffin.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? Anatomy and Physiology. Mr. Betlan.
What will you miss most about high school? The friends that I have made over the years.
Most memorable sports moment? When I PR’ed throwing discus against Laurel Highlands last year.
Favorite food? Sushi.
All-time favorite movie? Edge of Tomorrow.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Post Malone.
Athlete you admire most? Kathryn Plummer.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My Allegheny Volleyball Club coach, Scott Smithley.
In 10 years, I will be …? a physician assistant doing general surgery.
