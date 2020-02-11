What are your post-graduation plans? California University of Pennsylvania. Secondary education.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? AP Chemistry.
What will you miss most about high school? Seeing the people I grew up with daily.
Most memorable sports moment? Making my first 3-pointer in summer league.
Favorite food? Mac n cheese.
Favorite book? 1984.
All-time favorite movie? The Breakfast Club.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Adele, Boy George.
Athlete you admire most? Colby Stevenson.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? Coach Melvin and Coach Mike.
In 10 years, I will be …? Hopefully back at Yough teacher and coaching.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? try to make the world a little better.
