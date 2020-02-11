What are your post-graduation plans? Trade school, not sure which one yet. I’d like to do plumbing.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? History or science. Mr. Aaron and Mrs. Auther.
What will you miss most about high school? All of the underclass and wrestling.
Most memorable sports moment? Being down 2 points and going for a takedown to tie it then winning in overtime.
Favorite food? Chinese food.
Favorite book? 1984.
All-time favorite movie? Creed.
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Biggie Smalls and Tupac.
Athlete you admire most? Nate and Nick Diaz.
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My teammates.
In 10 years, I will be …? working a successful job and providing for my family.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? limit the amount of money professional athletes make and give the rest to charities.
