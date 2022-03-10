Pittsburgh Opera was in the middle of rehearsals for its planned March 2020 performances of “Carmen” when the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing the cancellation of the production. Two years later, “Carmen” will be making its return to the Benedum Center starting Saturday, March 26.
Set in Seville, Spain, “Carmen” is a roller-coaster ride of lust, deception, and murder. Fiery Carmen, who lives her life to the fullest, can have any man she wants. But when she seduces naive Corporal Don Jose, she gets more than she bargains for.
The opera is sung in French with English supertitles projected above the stage.
Performances are set for Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m.; Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. For information call 412-456-6666 or go online to pittsburghopera.org or CulturalDistrict.org.
